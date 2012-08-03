Aug 3 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday after data showed U.S. employers in July
hired the most workers in five months, but an increase in the
jobless rate was seen keeping expectations of additional
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve intact.
TOP STORIES
* Nonfarm payrolls rose 163,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, beating economists expectations for a
100,000 gain. The report was dimmed somewhat by the increase in
the jobless rate from 8.2 percent in June, even as more people
gave up the search for work.
* Europe's biggest economies endured another torrid month in
July as businesses battled slumping demand, according to surveys
on Friday that gave scant hope the region will emerge any time
soon from a malaise induced by a paralyzing debt crisis.
* North America's biggest farm retail supplier Agrium Inc
reported a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit late
on Thursday as demand for crop inputs remained strong.
* Procter & Gamble Co posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit despite a drop in sales, just weeks after the
world's largest household products maker took the blame for its
disappointing performance and said it was focusing on ways to
improve.
* Financial services company GMP Capital Inc
reported a second-quarter loss as the European debt crisis
weighed on capital markets and said equity underwriting has
slowed considerably.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.55 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.8 percent to 1.0 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.36; rose
0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,596.2; rose 0.55 percent
* US crude : $87.99; rose 0.99 percent
* Brent crude : $106.29; rose 0.37 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,324.75; fell 0.07 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. : The company on
Thursday reported higher earnings excluding a tax credit and
said it is looking into how to take advantage of new ownership
rules that allow greater foreign participation in smaller
telecoms like itself.
* Sierra Wireless Inc. : The company posted a
second-quarter profit, aided by strong sales at its mobile
computing division and a recent acquisition.
* Smart Technologies Inc. : The company's
first-quarter profit plunged 93 percent on a weak education
market in North America and Europe.
* Mercer International Inc. : The pulp producer
reported a nearly 90 percent fall in its second-quarter profit
on lower pulp prices and lower demand from China.
* Russel Metals Inc. : The steel product maker's
second-quarter profit fell 26 percent on higher costs.
* Silvercorp Metals : The miner posted a lower
first-quarter profit as production fell and the company was not
able to realize higher silver prices.
* Telus Corp. : A U.S. hedge fund stepped up its
battle with Telus Corp on Thursday, calling for a meeting of
holders of the company's voting shares to prevent it from
revisiting a failed plan to consolidate its two classes of stock
on a one-for-one basis.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
* Centerra Gold : CIBC cuts price target to C$21 from
C$26 after the company reported weak second-quarter production
* First Quantum Minerals : Raymond James raises price
target to C$20 from C$19 after the company reported
better-than-expected earnings
* Gildan Activewear : NBF raises price target to
C$36 from C$32 after the company reported third-quarter results
in-line with estimates and reiterated its 2012 outlook
* IGM Financial : Barclays cuts price target to C$39
from C$41, CIBC cuts price target to C$43 from C$45, Canaccord
Genuity cuts price target to C$39 from C$43 after the company
reporting earnings short of expectations
* Inter Pipeline Fund : NBF cuts to sector perform
from outperform on comparing returns to the group average.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls and
ISM non-manufacturing index