Aug 10 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower
open as European and Asian equity markets tumbled after an
unexpected narrowing in China's trade surplus fueled concerns
about global economic growth.
TOP STORIES
* Chinese data dealt policymakers fresh blows on Friday as
trade and new bank lending suggested pro-growth policies have
been slow to gain traction and more urgent action may be needed
to stabilize the economy.
* International Business Machines Corp has
considered buying Research In Motion's enterprise
division, Bloomberg reported On Friday, citing two unnamed
sources.
* British factory gate inflation eased to the slowest pace
in nearly three years in July, data showed, indicating that
price pressures in Britain are easing and supporting the Bank of
England's view of a fall in consumer price inflation.
* Oil producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd's
second-quarter profit fell and the company cut its capital
spending and production forecast for the year as oil prices
continue to fall due to excess supply in the United States and
global economic uncertainties.
* Magna International Inc, one of the world's
biggest auto parts manufacturers, reported a 24 percent jump in
quarterly profit on Thursday and said it was buying the
controlling, minority stake in its electric car business.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down in
the range of -0.3 to -0.5 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.54; fell
0.74 percent
* Gold futures : $1,610.5; fell 0.41 percent
* US crude : $92.05; fell 1.4 percent
* Brent crude : $111.69; fell 1.35 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,432; fell 1.35 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Stella-Jones Inc. : The company reported a 21
percent rise in second-quarter profit on strong demand for
railway ties.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : The provider of
specialized oilfield services reported a second-quarter loss.
* Enerplus Corp. : The oil and gas producer's
second-quarter profit fell 63 percent on weak natural gas
prices, but it raised its average production forecast for the
year.
* Kinross Gold Corp. : The company's new chief
executive laid out a strategy to cut costs on Thursday, but did
not provide any clarity on expansion plans for the
underperforming Tasiast mine in Mauritania.
* Osisko Mining Corp. : The company reported a
second-quarter profit on higher production at its flagship mine.
* Open Text Corp. : The business software company
reported a quarterly adjusted profit that narrowly beat
analysts' estimates, and said it was "cautiously optimistic" on
Europe.
* ShawCor Ltd. : The energy services company
reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit on higher
bookings and strong performance in its pipeline and pipe
services segment.
* Silver Wheaton Corp : The company's second-quarter
profit fell 5 percent as lower silver price offset increased
sales.
* SunOpta Inc : The organic food processor's
second-quarter profit rose 84 percent on strong growth in the
sales of packaged food and higher revenue from a subsidiary.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canaccord Financial : RBC cuts price target to
C$5.25 from C$5.50; CIBC cuts target price to C$9 from C$12
after the company reported weaker-than-expected results.
* Canadian Tire Corp : Barclays raises price target
to C$80 from C$78; NBF raises price target to C$79 from C$77;
rating outperform; CIBC raises target price to C$82 from C$79
after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly
results.
* Kinross Gold : NBF cuts price target to C$12.50 from
C$14 on higher costs and slower development pipeline.
* Metro Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$55
from C$53, NBF raises price target to C$64 from C$60 after the
company reported stronger-than-expected results driven by higher
sales and more effective cost controls.
* Quebecor : RBC cuts price target to C$42 from
C$43 citing slightly weaker results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment data for
July
* Major U.S. events and data includes import & export
prices, ECRI Weekly Index