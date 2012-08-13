Aug 13 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open higher with most commodity prices rising, as
disappointing economic data from Asia and Europe led investors
to bet on stimulus measures from major central banks.
TOP STORIES
* Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June,
half the pace expected, raising doubts about the strength of the
recovery as a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum and
Europe's debt crisis weighs on worldwide demand.
* Greece's economy contracted 6.2 percent in the second
quarter as belt-tightening to slash deficits continued to take a
toll, hampering efforts to meet targets set by the country's
international lenders for continued bailout funding.
* Research In Motion : The BlackBerry maker is
looking to sell cloud services provider NewBay and some of the
other minor assets it recently acquired, as part of a strategic
review process, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Oilfield services provider Ensign Energy Services Inc
reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
increased drilling in its international and U.S. markets but
said it expects activity levels in North America to fall through
the rest of the year.
* Canadian miner AuRico Gold Inc reported a 10
percent fall in profit on lower gold production.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.41 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.04 percent to +0.04 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.65; rose
0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,621.1; rose 0.09 percent
* US crude : $93.73; rose 0.93 percent
* Brent crude : $114.67; rose 1.52 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,435; fell 0.73 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Pengrowth Energy Corp. : The oil and natural gas
producer posted a 65 percent fall in second-quarter profit on
weak natural gas prices.
* SNC-Lavalin : The construction and engineering
company caught up in allegations of improper payments, named
Robert Card as its new CEO.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC cuts target to C$58
from C$59, as the brokerage lowered it's estimates citing margin
outlook
* Calloway REIT : CIBC raises target to C$33 from
C$30 after the company reported solid second-quarter results
* Franco Nevada Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$55
from C$62 after it reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter
results, RBC says further delays in Tasiast and lower production
and pricing from its Sudbury PGM stream reduces valuation
* SMART Technologies : RBC cuts price target on its
U.S.-listed shares to $2 from $5, says budget pressures may
continue to constrain its largest markets
* TMX Group Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$48
from C$46 on the back of the Maple deal, rates sector performer
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release