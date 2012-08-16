Aug 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, after hitting a one-month high on
Wednesday. But investors are waiting for clues from major
central banks on economic stimulus, so any gains could be
limited.
Mining shares could be in focus after Barrick Gold said it
was in talks with China National Gold Group Corp over its 74
percent stake in UK-listed unit African Barrick Gold.
TOP STORIES
* China's trade outlook for 2012 is worsening, darkened
especially by growing problems in Europe, the Commerce Ministry
said as it revealed the longest run of falling inward investment
growth since the 2008-09 global crisis.
* Canadian mining major Barrick Gold is in talks to
sell all or part of its 74 percent stake in African Barrick Gold
to China's largest gold producer, just two years after
it spun off the underperforming Tanzanian assets.
* Growth in Germany's exports will halve to 4 percent this
year due to the recession in the euro zone, the German Chambers
of Industry and Commerce said.
* BHP Billiton said jobs could go at its
Australian coal mines as the market weakens, the latest sign of
global miners scaling back operations due to slowing industrial
activity in China.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said full-year earnings could
fall short of Wall Street expectations, even as the world's
largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly
profit.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.05 percent to 0.13 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.83; rose
0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,604; rose 0.02 percent
* US crude : $94.37; rose 0.04 percent
* Brent crude : $116.32; rose 0.06 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,393.25; rose 0.1 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc. : Activist investor Jana Partners LLC,
the biggest shareholder in the fertilizer company, chastised the
company in a private meeting on Wednesday over a recent change
in how it compares its retail performance against other
companies.
* Encana Corporation : A high-pressure burst of
natural gas at a well operated by the energy giant in Colorado
killed one man and injured three other workers on Wednesday, the
company and local authorities said.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ag Growth International : NBF raises to sector
perform from underperform on expectations of robust demand for
short line agricultural equipment and storage, but cuts target
to C$31 from C$32.50 on cautious 2012 outlook
* Crocodile Gold : Raymond James raises to outperform
from market perform, says expects gold production to increase
and costs to decline, but cuts target to C$0.80 from C$0.90 on
valuation
* H&R REIT : CIBC raises target to C$29 from C$26.50
after the company reported second-quarter FFO above CIBC's
estimates
* Hudbay Minerals Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$11 from C$10.50 to reflect the forecast
project growth from Lalor Lake and Constancia in 2014 and 2015
* Labrador Iron Mines Holdings : Canaccord Genuity
cuts price target C$6 from C$7.50 after the company reported
lower-than-expected first quarter results, says weak iron ore
market will bring forward financing requirement
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing
sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts and
initial claims