Aug 29 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
higher open, despite caution among investors across the globe,
ahead of a key gathering of central bankers that might give
further clues on policy actions.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is expected keep
markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond
purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson Hole, but he is
likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next
month.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank needs to employ "exceptional
measures" at times to ensure its monetary policy can be
effective but will act within its mandate to deliver price
stability, ECB President Mario Draghi said in a newspaper
opinion piece.
* Shareholders in Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp
have approved a takeover bid from Malaysia's state oil
company Petronas at C$22.00 a share, or near C$6 billion ($6.09
billion) including debt, Progress said.
* Samsung Electronics Co unveils the second generation of
its popular Galaxy Note phone-cum-tablet at Europe's biggest
electronics show in Berlin later on Wednesday, as the South
Korean firm comes under pressure to innovate after losing a U.S.
patent battle with Apple Inc.
* China's central bank is experimenting with more delicate
tools to support bank liquidity and lending, showing an apparent
reluctance to resort to blunter monetary policy instruments such
as cutting the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves
despite abundant signs of weakening growth.
* Greece's government has agreed on the broad framework for
nearly 12 billion euros in spending cuts for the next two years,
with only technical issues outstanding, the country's finance
minister said on Wednesday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down in
the range of -0.01 percent to -0.08 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.29; fell
0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,665.2; fell 0.08 percent
* US crude : $95.64; fell 0.72 percent
* Brent crude : $112.12; fell 0.41 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,548.5; fell 0.78 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target to C$60 from
C$59 after the company reported third-quarter earnings and
announced unexpected bounce in dividend
* Luna Gold Corp. : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform with a target of C$3.20, says production from
Aurizona is expected to generate adjusted 2012 earnings and cash
flow of 6 and 20 cents per share respectively.
* Orezone Gold Corp. : CIBC cuts target to C$4 from
C$5 to reflect increased cost estimates
* Royal Host Inc. : CIBC cuts target to C$1 from
C$1.25 after the company reported second-quarter fund from
operations below estimates
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes industrial prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes second estimate on
second-quarter gross domestic product, the Federal Reserve's
Beige Book of economic conditions, pending home sales and
corporate profits