Sept 21 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
slightly higher open, with investors encouraged by Spain's
efforts to cut spending in anticipation of an international
sovereign aid package.
TOP STORIES
* Spain is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a
planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending
and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid
package, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Research In Motion Ltd suffered service problems in
Europe, just as its key rival Apple Inc started sales of its new
iPhone around the world.
* iPhone aficionados queued around city blocks to get their
hands on Apple Inc's new iPhone 5 - but complaints about
inaccurate maps and the lack of a mobile wallet feature were
voiced amid the excitement.
* The Canadian Auto Workers union said it reached a
tentative four-year contract with General Motors Co, after a day
of fighting words from union leader Ken Lewenza and hours of
grueling negotiations.
* A Federal Reserve policymaker, who has long argued that
pushing too hard to get Americans back to work risks inflation,
pitched a bold proposal on Thursday to keep interest rates low
until unemployment falls sharply.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.28 percent to 0.46 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 308.3; rose
0.45 percent
* Gold futures : $1,767.7; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $93.17; rose 0.81 percent
* Brent crude : $110.85; rose 0.75 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,280; rose 0.12 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The
U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment on Thursday approved Loral
Space and Communications Inc's move to sell its satellite
manufacturing business to rival MDA.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates : Canaccord Genuity ups
target to C$19.50 from C$19.25 on strong portfolio performance,
improving net sales and regular dividend yield
* New Gold Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises target to
$16 from $13.75, National Bank Financial ups target to C$14.75
from C$14 on the upside from the company's update on its
Blackwater gold project in central British Columbia
* Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. : National Bank Financial
cuts price target to C$0.45 from C$0.50 on reduced initial
production target for the first ten years and higher total
project capital expenditure for its Hopes Advance project in
Northern Quebec
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation data and
wholesale trade
* No major U.S. economic data scheduled for release