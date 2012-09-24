Sept 24 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Monday, following a sharp decline in
commodity prices, as investors dumped riskier assets with their
focus moving back to Europe's debt crisis.
TOP STORIES
* German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight
month in September to its lowest since early 2010, raising fears
of recession and underlining that a bold bond-buying plan laid
out by the European Central Bank is no economic elixir.
* Some of the world's top financial regulators will answer
questions in the European Parliament about market manipulation
such as the rigging of benchmark interest rate Libor.
* Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's primary vendor,
closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China after a personal
dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a
dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40.
* Spain will not rush to seek external aid to finance its
debt, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday, adding
that the country's banks would need 60 billion euros to clean up
the toxic property assets on their balance sheets.
* The Chinese fertilizer maker Hanfeng Evergreen reported a
fourth-quarter loss primarily due to a C$10.1 million impairment
charge on property and equipment.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.63 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.30 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.53; fell
0.79 percent
* Gold futures : $1,775.5; was unchanged 0 percent
* U.S. crude : $91.87; fell 1.1 percent
* Brent crude : $110.16; fell 1.13 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,163; fell 1.43 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc. : China's ambassador to Canada warned
in remarks published on Saturday against letting domestic
politics drive the Canadian government's decision on whether to
approve Chinese state-owned CNOOC Ltd's proposed $15.1 billion
takeover of Calgary-based Nexen.
* Questerre Energy : Any further restrictions on
developing Quebec's shale gas resources are unlikely to affect
the company's business plans, CEO Michael Binnion said in a
statement, responding to the natural resources minister who said
last week she does not believe hydraulic fracturing or fracking
is safe.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Linamar Corp. : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer as the auto parts maker's revenue has increased and
North American production forecasts have gradually risen
* Magna International Inc. : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer, says the auto parts manufacturer's 48 new
facilities will leverage opportunities in markets such as China
and South America
* Martinrea International Inc. : CIBC starts with
sector performer rating, the auto parts maker's challenge has
been to match its growth with margin improvement
* Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. : National Bank
Financial cuts target to C$4 from C$5.25 on reduced gross
margins assumptions after fourth-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed index and
Dallas Fed manufacturing index