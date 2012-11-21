U.S. investigators helping Qatar probe alleged news agency website hacking
Nov 21 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Wednesday, after Greece's lenders failed to agree on emergency aid and concern over the U.S. fiscal crisis dented ' sentiment. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
TOP STORIES
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she sees a chance for a deal to release emergency aid for Greece at a meeting of European finance ministers on Monday, but rejected the idea that bold actions could solve Europe's crisis overnight.
* European Union antitrust regulators are set to clear Glencore's $32 billion takeover of miner Xstrata after the commodities trader satisfied concerns over zinc by ending a sales contract, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said 2013 could be a "very good year" for the U.S. economy if politicians can strike a quick deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.
* Deere & Co reported a higher quarterly profit as stronger machinery sales in North America offset weaker international demand, and it forecast higher sales and earnings in fiscal 2013.
* Research In Motion Ltd, for months enveloped by a wave of negative sentiment, got a boost when one of its most influential critics raised his rating on the stock ahead of the launch of RIM's make-or-break new line of BlackBerry 10 devices.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in the range of -0.09 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.80; rose 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,723.2; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $87.76; rose 1.16 percent
* Brent crude : $111.24; rose 1.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,738; fell 0.58 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* First Quantum Minerals : Zambia has granted environmental approval to the miner for a planned 300,000 tonnes per year $640 million copper smelter at its Kansanshi mine license area, the environmental management agency said.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc. : The yoga wear retailer settled a lawsuit over its distinctive yoga pants against PVH Corp's Calvin Klein and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline operator will pay C$210 million for BP Plc's 40 percent stake in the Crossfield Gas Storage facility, 50 kilometers north of Calgary, Alberta, to consolidate ownership of the operation.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Banro Corp. : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer and cuts price target to C$4.75 from C$6 citing concerns given instability in the South Kivu region where the company has its Twangiza mine
* C&C Energia Ltd. : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer after the company agreed to be acquired by Pacific Rubiales Energy
* George Weston Ltd. : CIBC cuts target to C$68 from C$69 on a lack of new products and low volumes
* Osisko Mining Corp. : RBC cuts price target to C$12 from C$13 on the company's dilutive acquisition of Queenston Mining Inc
* Peyto Exploration & Development : NBF raises price target to C$28 from C$27, says the company's recent equity financing improved its debt position and supports an impressive growth profile
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, continuing claims, Markit flash manufacturing PMI, Reuters/U-Mich consumer sentiment index and lead indicators
