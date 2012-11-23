Nov 23, Canada's stock index futures pointed to
a flat open on Friday, as investors stay cautious over the
possibility of a Greek financial aid program that might be
revealed on Monday.
TOP STORIES
* International lenders have agreed new steps to cut
Greece's debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion
euro gap to gain the IMF's approval for its next tranche of aid,
a senior Greek government official said.
* BP is planning to announce a reorganization of its oil and
gas production operations, three sources familiar with the
matter said, the second significant restructuring of its main
cash generator since the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* German business sentiment surprised with its first rise in
seven months in November, as companies turned more optimistic
and put Europe's powerhouse economy on track for stronger growth
again next year.
* The U.S. shopping frenzy known as "Black Friday" kicked
off at a more civilized hour, with some shoppers welcoming
decisions by retailers such as Target Corp and Toys R Us Inc
moving their openings earlier into Thursday night.
* Panasonic Corp has a better chance than rival Sony Corp of
surviving Japan's consumer electronics slump because of its
unglamorous but stable appliance business of washing machines
and fridges, credit rating agency Fitch said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.19 percent to 0.33 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.53;
fell 0.16 percent
* Gold futures : $1,727.9; were unchanged
* US crude : $87.22; fell 0.18 percent
* Brent crude : $110.44; fell 0.1 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,695; fell 0.26 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator said on
Thursday it will build a C$1.8 billion pipeline to ship 570,000
barrels per day of oil between Alberta's two main storage hubs
at Edmonton and Hardisty to accommodate rising output from the
oil sands.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Athabasca Oil Corp. : Barclays starts with
overweight rating and price target of C$15, says the company
offers several potential catalysts and is well capitalized for
growth
* Crescent Point Energy Corp : Macquarie resumes
coverage with outperform rating and target price of C$50 after
the company said it is buying Ute Energy in the Uinta Basin of
northeast Utah for $861 million
* Pinecrest Energy Inc. : Macquarie cuts target price
to C$2.50 from C$3.25 after the company said it would create a
new entity in combination with Spartan Oil Corp
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes consumer price index
* No major U.S. economic data scheduled for release