Nov 30 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
edge higher at the open on Friday, tracking global markets, but
a lack of progress in U.S. budget talks to avert a fiscal crisis
looked likely to cap gains.
TOP STORIES
* German lawmakers approved the latest bailout for Greece on
Friday by a large majority despite growing unease about the cost
to taxpayers less than a year before federal elections.
* House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that "fiscal cliff" talks with the White House had made
no substantive progress and criticized President Barack Obama
and Democrats for failing to get serious about including
spending cuts in a final deal.
* The euro zone's crisis is far from over and its members
must consolidate their budgets and forge a banking union to put
the bloc on a more stable economic footing, the leaders of the
IMF and European Central Bank said on Friday.
* The French government and steelmaker ArcelorMittal are
aiming to clinch a deal to save jobs and avoid a temporary
nationalization of its Florange steel works, government sources
said on Friday as a midnight deadline neared.
* Barclays could axe as many as 3,500 investment bank staff
and cut its advisory or equities operations in Asia as part of a
broader strategic review aimed at fixing the bank's culture in
the wake of the financial crisis.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.10 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.14;
was down 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,730.7; rose 0.2 percent
* US crude : $87.92; fell 0.17 percent
* Brent crude : $110.69; fell 0.06 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,950; rose 0.64 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Richmont Mines Inc. : The company said it will
shut down its Francoeur gold mine in Quebec from Friday as high
costs and lower grades of ore makes the project
unfeasible.
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. : The company said it
plans to invest about C$1.3 billion in the Syncrude joint
venture next year to mainly revamp mining infrastructure, which
will help produce stable volumes of light crude oil in the long
term.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Gildan Activewear Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to $41 from $36 after the company provided a strong
full-year outlook.
* Royal Bank of Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$65 from C$63 citing the company's stock which
is trading at a premium to the group and stability in capital
markets.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes growth data
* Major U.S. events and data includes personal income and
consumption, core PCE price and Chicago PMI