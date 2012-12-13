Dec 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday as wariness over the stalled U.S. budget
negotiations overshadows the Federal Reserve's announcement of a
fresh stimulus program.
TOP STORIES
* Sharp differences remained on Wednesday between
congressional Republicans and the White House in talks to avert
the government going over the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax hikes
and budget cuts, and negotiators warned the showdown could drag
on past Christmas.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took the unprecedented
step of saying it would keep interest rates near zero until the
jobless rate falls to 6.5 percent, well below its current level,
and it promised to pump more money into the economy.
* Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund have agreed to release 49.1 billion euros in aid to Greece
by the end of March, with most of that sum flowing immediately,
senior EU officials said.
* A U.S. federal agency is set to trial Research In Motion's
new BlackBerry 10 smartphone after recently ditching
the brand in favor of Apple Inc's iPhone, in a boost for the
embattled Canadian company.
* Barclays Plc plans to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in its
investment bank as part of a broad restructuring of the company,
the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the British bank's
plans.
* Sprint Nextel Corp is looking to buy Clearwire Corp stock
it does not already own for $2.90 per share, it said in a
regulatory filing.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.18 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.1 percent to 0.08 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.0947;
fell 0.52 percent
* Gold futures : $1,692.4; fell 1.41 percent
* US crude : $86.28; fell 0.56 percent
* Brent crude : $109.02; fell 0.44 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,036.75; fell 1.15 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Thomson Reuters : The news and information company
said it wanted to play a role administrating overhauled
interbank lending rates after British regulators told the news
and information company it was not part of a global probe into
rate fixing.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters:
* Bonterra Energy Corp. - CIBC raises target to
C$49.50 from C$47 after the company announced its intention to
acquire Spartan Oil Corp for about C$441 million and
said the transaction will be accretive to its valuation.
* Foraco International SA - Canaccord Genuity raises
to buy from hold on improved visibility and share price
depreciation.
* Longview Oil Corp. - CIBC cuts target price to
C$6.75 from C$7.75 after the company announced
lower-than-expected full-year estimates.
* Research In Motion - Jefferies raises price target
to $13 from $10, says the company had a decent November quarter
and is seeing better developer support for the new BlackBerry
10.
* TransGlobe Energy Corp. - CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer on the recent decline in the
company's share price and its momentum going forward into 2013.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing PI and
capacity utilization.
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
continuing claims, producer prices index, retail sales and
business inventories.