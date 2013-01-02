Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Jan 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to open sharply higher, tracking global markets, after U.S. lawmakers reached the all-important deal to avert the fiscal crisis in the world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* The United States averted economic calamity on Tuesday when lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy off a "fiscal cliff" and into recession.
* ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, will sell a 15 percent stake in one of its Canadian iron ore operations, raising $1.1 billion to help pay off debt at a time of sluggish demand.
* Manufacturing activity in Asia expanded in December as China's economy showed signs of revival but export demand was uneven, pointing to further sluggish growth for the region, business surveys suggest.
* Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that the next government needs to have a broad parliamentary majority so that it can reduce the number of lawmakers, change the electoral law and overhaul the institutional system.
* The slowdown in euro zone factory activity deepened in December as new orders tumbled, a business survey showed, suggesting the economy may have slipped further into recession in the last quarter of 2012.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.63 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 1.29 percent and 1.97 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.8418; rose 0.81 percent
* Gold futures : $1,687.5; rose 0.76 percent
* US crude : $93.3; rose 1.61 percent
* Brent crude : $112.24; rose 1.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,130.25; rose 2.51 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC minutes, Markit manufacturing PMI and ISM
