Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Jan 18 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Friday after better-than-expected Chinese GDP data eased concerns of a sharp slowdown in the world's second largest economy and lifted investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Schlumberger Ltd's quarterly profit fell 3 percent as the world's largest oilfield services company's international customers held back spending even as North American gas-directed drilling activity remained lower.
* General Electric reported a better-than-expected 7.5 percent rise in profit, reflecting a campaign to boost margins as well as higher sales of equipment used in oil and gas production.
* China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 13 years in 2012, though a year-end spurt supported by infrastructure spending and a jump in trade signalled the foundation for the stable growth path Beijing says is vital for economic reform may be in sight.
* The premier of Saskatchewan joined 10 U.S. state governors in urging President Barack Obama to approve TransCanada Corp's contentious and long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline, citing energy-security benefits in both countries.
* Intel Corp forecast quarterly revenue that disappointed Wall Street and a sharp increase in capital spending it plans for 2013 unnerved investors already concerned about slow demand for personal computers.
* The U.S. economic recovery is entering the home strait, though unemployment is still very high and may only come down gradually, outgoing U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in the range of -0.28 percent to 0.06 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.8681; rose 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,688.7; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $95.35; fell 0.15 percent
* Brent crude : $110.76; fell 0.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,078; rose 0.3 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. : Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop airplanes, the maker of the aircraft said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Intact Financial : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$76 from C$74, expects to report fourth-quarter earnings slightly above consensus
* Ivanplats Ltd : BMO raises target price to C$5.90 from C$5.00 after IVP reported an updated resource estimate for the Kamoa copper deposit in the DRC, confirming it as one of the largest undeveloped high-grade copper deposits in the world
* Transforce Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$26 from C$24.50 after it acquired Velocity express citing the acquisition will add to revenue and TFI would increase its footprint in the package and courier market
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes Reuters/UMich, current conditions and expectations
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.