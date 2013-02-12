Feb 12 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
slightly higher open on Tuesday as all eyes turn to President
Obama's State of the Union address and after the G7
industrialized nations encouraged countries to refrain from
competitive devaluations.
TOP STORIES
* Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc said that the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has
approved its $15.1 billion takeover by China's CNOOC Ltd
0883.HK, removing the final barrier to China's largest foreign
takeover.
* Agrium Inc : The fertilizer maker appointed two
independent directors to its board after it could not come to
terms with U.S. activist shareholder Jana Partners, which wants
to break up the company.
* Group of Seven nations reiterated their commitment to
market-determined exchange rates and said fiscal and monetary
policies must not be directed at devaluing currencies.
* President Barack Obama will give his State of the Union
address with one eye on the political calendar as time ticks
down on his bid to advance an agenda that will help shape his
White House legacy.
* Coca-Cola reported higher quarterly earnings as sales rose
in North America and abroad.
* World oil demand will grow faster than previously thought
in 2013, producer group OPEC said, citing signs of a recovery in
the world economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.05 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.05 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.0323;
fell 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,648.4; rose 0.01 percent
* US crude : $97.27; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent crude : $118.58; rose 0.38 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,225.75; rose 0.33 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Entrec Corp : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$3 from C$2.75 on the company's impressive growth
profile and strengthened balance sheet.
* Hanfeng Evergreen Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$2.25 from C$2.20 to reflect the company's
agreement with its CEO, Xinduo Yu, under which he will acquire
all of the outstanding shares of the company for C$2.25 per
share in cash.
* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$7.50 from C$9 to reflect lower grades and higher costs.
* San Gold Corp : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer
from sector performer, BMO cuts to market perform from
outperform, citing concerns on the company's five-year mine
plan, lower grades, limited production growth and minimal
reserves.
* Toromont Industries Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$24.50 from C$24 after the company posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on a larger
installed base of equipment and higher rental fleet utilization.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes the Federal Budget