Feb 15 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
slightly higher open on Friday after Toronto's main stock index
hit a one-week low on Thursday, with investors focused on
results from major companies like Rogers Communications, Telus
and Goldcorp.
TOP STORIES
* Rogers Communications Inc : The wireless company
posted a 30 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit, helped by
cost improvements and revenue growth in all its segments, and
increased its annualized dividend.
* Telus posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit
on Friday, helped by strong growth in its wireless business.
* Goldcorp Inc : The gold producer booked a
lower-than-expected drop in adjusted quarterly profit on
Thursday and said improved performance at two key mines
positioned it for a strong year.
* The Group of 20 major economies struggled to find common
ground on currencies and borrowing, exposing rifts between
advocates of a dash for growth and supporters of more austerity
to revive the world economy.
* ECB's Asmussen urged France to bring its public deficit
below the EU ceiling, highlighting an issue that threatens a
policy rift between the euro zone's top two economies.
* Enbridge reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly
profit as it was hurt by a C$105 million after-tax charge
related to certain off-shore assets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.07 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.4055;
fell 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,619.5; fell 0.93 percent
* US crude : $96.56; fell 0.77 percent
* Brent crude : $117.58; fell 0.36 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,244.75; rose 0.06 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier : Russia's Rostec is in talks with
Bombardier over a possible multimillion-dollar joint venture to
build the Canadian plane maker's Q400 aircraft in Russia, the
head of the state-owned technology company told Reuters.
* KEYreit : The company, which owns small retail
properties across Canada rejected an unsolicited partial
takeover bid from Huntingdon Capital Corp, saying the
proposal was inadequate, coercive and highly opportunistic.
* Fairfax Financial : The property and casualty
insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, posted a
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, which
included a large investment gain, after a year-earlier loss.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Barclays cuts target
price of the company's U.S. -listed shares to $56 from $58 as
the company reaffirmed its outlook, despite a faster ramp-up at
LaRonde and a smaller decline at Pinos Altos.
* Kinross Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises to
outperform from neutral on senior level management changes and a
change in strategy.
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : Canaccord Genuity
raises target price to C$30 from C$27 to reflect rising
rates/potential declines in pension funding.
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : National Bank
Financial cuts target price of the company's U.S.-listed shares
to $23 from $24, says revenue and EBITDA outlook was slightly
below NBF's estimates.
* Silvercorp Metals Inc : Salman Partners cuts
target price to C$7.50 from C$9.25 on valuation, after the
company reported third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes Empire state index,
industrial output, Reuters/UMich sentiment index and current
conditions