Feb 21 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Thursday, dragged down soft euro zone data and
minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting which
suggested the possibility of the central bank ending its
stimulus program.
TOP STORIES
* The schism dividing the euro zone's strong and weak
economies deepened to include its core pairing in February as
French firms suffered their worst month in four years in stark
contrast to prospering Germany.
* A number of Federal Reserve officials think the central
bank might have to slow or stop buying bonds before seeing the
pickup in hiring the program is designed to deliver, according
to minutes of the central bank's policy meeting last month.
* Bombardier reported a 93 percent drop in fourth
quarter profit after taking a restructuring charge of $119
million.
* Tim Hortons reported a dip in fourth-quarter
profit on Thursday and raised its dividend even as it said a
tough market may hold back sales growth in its established
coffee shops during the current quarter.
* Loblaw Cos Ltd posted an 18 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit on a restructuring charge.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit and
raised its dividend payout on Thursday, as efforts such as
extending its lay away program and matching competitors' prices
attracted shoppers during the competitive holiday season.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 percent to 0.38 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.8492;
fell 0.75 percent
* Gold futures : $1,572.5; fell 0.32 percent
* US crude : $93.82; fell 1.47 percent
* Brent crude : $114.08; fell 1.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,859; fell 1.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Celtic Exploration Ltd : The company said the
Canadian government has approved its acquisition by Exxon Mobil
Corp, paving the way for the $2.64 billion deal to be closed
four months after it was first announced.
* Centerra Gold Inc : The miner reported a
fourth-quarter loss on a one-time accounting charge and said it
expected to incur closure costs related to underground
operations at Kumtor during the first quarter of 2013.
* Hudbay Minerals Inc : The base metal miner
reported a 78 percent decrease in quarterly net profit, driven
largely by a sharp decrease in total sales volume and lower
metals prices.
* Iamgold Corp : The mining company reported a 37
percent decrease in quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to
lower metal prices and lower sales volumes.
* Imax Corp : The movie system maker's
fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by theater
network growth and strong box office performances.
* Rona Inc : The home-improvement retailer and
distributor reported a quarterly loss, due to charges related to
restructuring, asset impairments and other one-time items.
* Yamana Gold Inc : The gold miner reported a boost
in quarterly profit on Wednesday as strong gold production and
sales outweighed higher operating costs.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Barrick Gold Corp : RBC cuts target price to $37
from $41. It expects the company's core operations in Cortez and
Goldstrike to be weaker in 2013 on pit wall stability issues and
lower grades.
* IAMGOLD Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
to $9.50 from $12.75 on valuation after the company's reserves
fell year-on-year and removal of the Sadiola Sulfide expansion.
* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : RBC raises target
price to C$8.50 from C$7 and says an under-appreciated growth
opportunity in used cars could be a catalyst for the company.
* Thomson Reuters Corp : National Bank Financial
cuts to underperform from sector perform, citing zero percent
potential return after recent share gains.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes jobless claims, PMI
and home sales data