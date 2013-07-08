July 8 Canada's main stock index looked set to
reverse the previous session's losses on Monday, helped higher
by a rebound in gold prices.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone must decide on Monday how to keep Greece on
a lifeline but is divided over whether to delay aid payments to
Athens to force through unpopular reforms ranging from sacking
public workers to selling state assets.
* The European Central Bank cannot solve the euro zone
crisis, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told economists on
Sunday, pressing the bloc's governments to get their economies
in shape and tighten their fiscal rules.
* German exports fell the most since late 2009 in May and
industrial output tumbled, suggesting Europe's largest economy
is struggling to regain traction, although a rise in imports
pointed to robust domestic demand.
* Aircraft and automobile makers may be using more aluminum,
but as long as the metal's price remains near two-year lows,
Alcoa Inc will struggle, analysts said on Friday.
* The first fatal crash of a Boeing 777 jetliner on Saturday
may not pose much of a setback to the company, in part because
design features of the plane helped prevent burning and break-up
that could have led to greater loss of life, experts said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.38 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.42 percent and 0.73 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.5381;
rose 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1232.9; rose 1.65 percent
* US crude : $102.84; fell 0.37 percent
* Brent crude : $107.16; fell 0.52 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6780.5; fell 0.13 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Iamgold Corp : Rosebel Gold Mine, the joint
venture between Suriname's government and Iamgold, says its net
profit rose 7.6 percent last year to $210.9 million.
* Thomson Reuters Corp : The news and information
company said it would suspend its early provision to a small
group of clients of the widely watched Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data at the
request of the New York Attorney General.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian National Railway Co : Canaccord ups
target price to C$103 from C$102, expects better earnings in the
second quarter of FY13 as the company's operations have
rebounded strongly and volumes remain good.
* Loblaw Cos : NBF resumes coverage with outperform on
expectation of future improvement in the company's core retail
operations.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data include building permits
* Major U.S. events and data include consumer credit