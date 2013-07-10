July 10 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as investors await the
U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes releasing later in the day, but
gains could be capped after a surprise fall in China's June
exports raised concerns about a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a
surprise fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns about the
extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and
increasing the pressure on the government to act.
* Italy's one-year debt costs rose to their highest level
since March at an auction, a day after Standard & Poor's cut
Italy's sovereign credit rating to two notches above junk.
* KKR & Co raised $6 billion for its third Asia private
equity fund, equipping the firm with the largest such fund in
the region at a time when market turmoil is creating both
opportunities and challenges for foreign investors.
* British luxury brand Burberry beat forecasts for the first
quarter with an 18 percent jump in sales, boosting its shares
and allowing it to maintain its full-year guidance in the face
of an otherwise struggling global economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around 0.05 percent to -0.1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.6156;
rose 0.52 percent
* Gold futures : $1,256.6; rose 0.86 percent
* US crude : $105.22; rose 1.63 percent
* Brent crude : $108.29; rose 0.45 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,793.25; rose 0.94 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : National Bank
Financial raises price target to C$39 from C$33, expects a
positive outlook for activity in the second half of 2013 with
the company poised for outsized benefits given the current
customer mix.
* Continental Gold Ltd : BMO starts rating coverage
with outperform, expects the company to trade at a premium to
peers given the Buritica project's high-grade ounces, potential
top cash costs, and geological prospectivity.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes mortgage index,
wholesale inventories and sales, and refinancing index