July 15 Canadian stocks were set to open higher
on Monday, tracking global markets, with investors relieved the
slowdown in second-quarter Chinese growth was not as bad as some
had expected.
Shares of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp were also set to
jump after Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest food
retailer, said it will buy Shoppers for C$12.4 billion ($11.9
billion), as it faces increasing competition from Target Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
TOP STORIES
* China's annual GDP growth slowed to 7.5 percent in April
to June - the ninth quarter in the last 10 that expansion has
weakened - putting pressure on Beijing to quicken reforms rather
than slow them to take up the economic slack.
* AT&T Inc will buy Leap Wireless International Inc for
$1.19 billion, paying almost double the current value of the
prepaid mobile service provider as major U.S. carriers scramble
to acquire valuable wireless spectrum.
* Germany's Commerzbank has sold a 5 billion euro portfolio
of UK property loans to U.S. peer Wells Fargo and private equity
firm Lone Star.
* U.S. General Electric is gearing up for a 3.5 billion
pound counterbid for British engineer Invensys that would trump
last week's offer from France's Schneider Electric, a newspaper
said on Sunday. [ID:nL6N0FK087}
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.17 percent to 0.19 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.2391;
fell 0.33 percent
* Gold futures : $1,292.4; rose 1.14 percent
* US crude : $105.05; fell 0.85 percent
* Brent crude : $108.15; fell 0.61 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,920; fell 0.49 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BRP Inc : CIBC starts with sector outperformer
rating, says the launch of the Maverick line in 2013 has been
very successful and strong growth should continue.
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : Salman Partners
raises rating to buy from hold on positive news and potential
speculation at CPE-6 and Yahuish-1X.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, business
inventories and Empire state index