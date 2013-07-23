July 23 Canada's main stock index looked set to
build on 7-week highs on Tuesday after the Chinese government
reassured investors it would ensure growth does not sink below 7
percent.
TOP STORIES
* China must deepen reforms to address a slew of challenges,
President Xi Jinping said in comments that emphasize the
government's determination to restructure the slowing economy.
* Dutch telecoms group KPN will sell its German unit to
Telefonica Deutschland for some 8.1 billion euros in cash and
shares, in a long-awaited deal that will test regulators' views
about Europe's largest mobile market.
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest U.S. discount
brokerage by client trading volume, posted a 20 percent rise in
second-quarter profit as it earned higher commissions.
* Canadian National Railway said it expects the boom
in crude-by-rail shipments to continue, despite the Lac-Megantic
tragedy and even as narrowing spreads between benchmark world
oil prices raise questions about the economics of rail
transport.
* United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of
elevators and air conditioners, reported higher second-quarter
net income, helped mostly by its 2012 buyout of aircraft parts
manufacturer Goodrich.
* U.S. insurer Traveler Cos Inc posted an 85 percent rise in
quarterly profit owing to lower disaster losses, blowing past
Wall Street estimates.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.19 percent and 0.28 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.8663;
fell 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,327.9; fell 0.64 percent
* US crude : $106.28; fell 0.62 percent
* Brent crude : $108.17; rose 0.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,997.5; fell 0.45 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian National Railway Co : Jefferies raises
price target to $91 from $85 after the company reported strong
second-quarter earnings driven by better operating results,
believes it is increasingly becoming a topline growth story
* Oil and gas companies: CIBC raises price target of Bonterra
Energy Corp to C$59 from C$55, Peyto Exploration &
Development Corp to C$38 from C$33 and Trilogy Energy
Corp to C$38 from C$36, on revised commodity price
forecasts as oil differentials and natural gas improve
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes redbook, Rich Fed
manufacturing and Rich services revenue