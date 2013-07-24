US STOCKS-Wall St off as Trump agenda weighed; Dow down for 8th day
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
July 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to reverse previous session's losses on Wednesday after euro zone manufacturing data bounced back to growth, signalling a recovery in the region.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone private industry unexpectedly bounced back to growth, but Europe's recovery risks being derailed as China's huge manufacturing engine is losing steam, surveys suggested.
* Canadian Pacific Railway's second-quarter profit more than doubled due to a jump in freight revenue.
* Caterpillar Inc reported a 43.5 percent drop in quarterly profit and cut its outlook for the year, saying its dealers were still reducing inventories and demand was weak from the mining industry.
* Boeing Co posted a better-than-expected 13 percent jump in quarterly profit after delivering more commercial jets, shrugging off concerns about the 787 Dreamliner and sending its shares up 2 percent to an all-time high in premarket trading.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.05 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.23 percent and 1.01 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.5978; fell 0.21 percent
* Gold futures : $1,341; rose 0.44 percent
* US crude : $106.9; fell 0.31 percent
* Brent crude : $107.6; fell 0.76 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,109.5; rose 1 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Energy producer Encana Corp reported a 25 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit as oil and natural gas liquids volumes soared.
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its energy businesses for about C$455 million, and would recognize a loss of $500 million in its second quarter in connection with the deals.
* Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a higher quarterly profit as food and clothing sales rose throughout its stores, prompting it to raise its full-year operating income forecast in defiance of tougher competition.
* Rogers Communications reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly adjusted net profit as wireless data revenue grew 18 percent.
* Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said its second-quarter profit fell over 54 percent.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Ag Growth International Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$35.50 from C$33.50 on greater confidence of a robust U.S. crop
* Canexus Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$11 from C$10 after the company announced the Bruderheim agreements with Inter Pipeline Fund and Inter Pipeline Polaris Inc for the delivery of bitumen blend
* Metals and minerals: CIBC cuts target price of First Quantum Minerals Ltd to C$26 from C$27, Lundin Mining Corp to C$6 from C$6.15 and Teck Resources to C$41 from C$42 citing weaker metals prices due to concerns regarding Chinese credit conditions and growth, which could weigh on earnings
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing PMI and new home sales
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
* Q4 revenue $462.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.1 million