July 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's gains,
with Potash Corp shares expected to be a major decliner
after a surprise strategic shift by a Russian rival.
Russia's Uralkali has dismantled one of the
world's largest potash partnerships by pulling out of a venture
with its partner in Belarus, a move it expects will cause global
prices to plunge by 25 percent.
Frankfurt-traded shares in Potash Corp and Agrium
Inc fell 10.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.
TOP STORIES
* BP Plc's $20 billion Gulf of Mexico oil spill trust fund
has almost run out after provisions for compensation costs so
far leaped by $1.4 billion in the second quarter.
* Miner African Barrick Gold, battling a plunge in
the price of bullion, identified more cost cuts to help engineer
a turnaround after sinking to a first-half loss on the back of a
$727 million impairment charge.
* Oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp forecast a
strong second half as it expects production to begin at the next
phase of its flagship project in the fourth quarter.
* WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in
second-quarter profit and said it expected traffic and revenue
growth to remain strong in the current quarter.
* Thomson Reuters posted a 2 percent rise in
second-quarter revenue on the strength of its legal and tax and
accounting businesses, and reaffirmed its forecast for 2013.
* TD Bank Group said it expects to report a third-quarter
net loss in its insurance business due to floods in Alberta and
hailstorms in the Greater Toronto area, joining a list of
Canadian companies hurt by bad weather.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.2 percent and 0.35 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.8566;
fell 0.46 percent
* Gold futures : $1,320.9; fell 0.56 percent
* US crude : $103.44; fell 1.06 percent
* Brent crude : $107.1; fell 0.33 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,762.75; fell 1.68 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* African Barrick Gold : The miner is being sued in
Britain's High Court by a group of Tanzanians who say it was
complicit in the killing by police of at least six villagers at
one of its mines in incidents dating back two years.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Fiera Capital : National Bank Financial cuts to
sector perform from outperform, says that it expects management
fees to remain under pressure as the mix of lower-fee fixed
income assets continues to rise.
* REITs: National Bank Financial cuts target price of CAP
REIT to C$25.75 from C$27.25 and Cominar <REIT
CUF_u.TO> to C$25.50 from C$26.25, says market sentiment changes
continue to impact them.
* TransForce : CIBC cuts target to C$23 from C$23.50
to reflect the ongoing challenges within Energy Services and TL
divisions of the company.
* Turquoise Hill : CIBC cuts rating to sector
underperformer; target to C$5.50 from C$9.50 after the
Government of Mongolia said the pending Oyu Tolgoi project
finance facility for an underground expansion will now require
parliamentary approval.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes producer price index
and raw materials prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes redbook and consumer
confidence