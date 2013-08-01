Aug 1 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Thursday as positive data from China and
euro zone hinted at improving global growth.
TOP STORIES
* Suncor Energy Inc posted a second-quarter profit
that missed analyst expectations by a penny as earnings were
affected by factors including the precautionary shutdown of
third-party pipelines due to flooding in northern Alberta.
* Aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc reported
a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped mainly by
growth in its train business.
* Barrick Gold Corp posted a second-quarter loss,
hit by a massive $8.7 billion impairment charge resulting from
declining metal prices, and cut its dividend by 75 percent.
* Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted profit due
to higher contracted volumes.
* Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp said it
would buy privately held Restat LLC for $409.5 million to expand
its client base.
* Yamana Gold reported a loss in the second quarter,
hit by lower realized commodity prices, and it reduced its
production target for the year to reflect a drop in metal prices
and cost-cutting.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.62 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.64 percent and 0.74 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.693;
rose 0.78 percent
* Gold futures : $1,323.2; rose 0.87 percent
* US crude : $107.04; rose 1.91 percent
* Brent crude : $109.26; rose 1.45 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,021.25; rose 2.05 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Open Text Corp : The business software maker earned
less in long-term license fees than analysts had expected in the
fourth quarter, offsetting gains from its push into cloud
computing.
* Kinross Gold Corp : The company slid to a quarterly
loss on Wednesday as it took a big non-cash charge linked to the
recent decline in the price of gold and suspended its
semi-annual dividend.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : The base metal miner
reported a drop in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as
realized copper and nickel prices fell.
* Centerra Gold Inc : The gold miner posted a profit
in the second quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier,
helped by higher gold production at its flagship Kumtor mine in
Kyrgyzstan that partially offset weaker gold prices.
* Gildan Activewear Inc : The apparel maker reported
a 47 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by lower
cotton prices and higher sales volume.
* TMX Group Ltd : The owner of Canada's biggest stock
exchange reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer and target price to C$40 from
C$34.50 on a solid second quarter driven by higher U.S. revenue
and stronger-than-expected U.S. and Russian operating margins
* Intact Financial Corp : CIBC cuts target price to
C$70 from C$72.50 on disappointing second-quarter results but
says management's commentary around key themes is positive
* MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates : Raymond James
raises price target to C$76 from C$69 on valuation in line with
space infrastructure peers, sees increasing competitive
pressures in H2
* OpenText Corp : CIBC raises target price to $73
from $68, expects solid earnings growth and cash flow ahead of
license improvements and believes next catalyst for the
company's stock could be an acquisition, potentially to build
out the EIM platform
* Torstar Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50
from C$7.50 after the company's second-quarter results were
lower than expected due to accounting changes and weaker
operations
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, manufacturing PMI, construction spending and auto sales