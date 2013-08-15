August 15 Canadian main stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Thursday, after closing flat in the
previous session, as lack of clarity about the Federal Reserve's
monetary stimulus program kept inventors on edge.
TOP STORIES
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted disappointing quarterly U.S.
sales as shoppers pinched by higher payroll taxes and gas prices
made fewer trips to its stores.
* Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc is cutting 4,000
jobs, or 5 percent of its workforce, as it makes a fresh attempt
to reduce costs and refocus on growth areas in the face of
uncertain demand for its networking equipment.
* British retail sales rose at their fastest annual rate in
over two years in July as a heat wave boosted sales of barbecue
food and outdoor items, adding to signs that third-quarter
growth has got off to a strong start.
* Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood called on followers to march in
protest in Cairo, after at least 421 people were killed in a
security crackdown on the Islamist movement that has left the
most populous Arab nation polarised and in turmoil.
* Verizon Communications Inc has decided to put off the
acquisition of two small Canadian wireless companies until after
a government auction of wireless licenses in January, a Canadian
newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.5 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.68 percent to 0.31 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.652;
rose 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,336.9; rose 0.22 percent
* US crude : $107.33; rose 0.45 percent
* Brent crude : $110.89; rose 0.63 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,256.75; fell 0.84 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AgJunction Inc : NBF cuts to underperform from
sector perform on expected headwinds well into FY 2014
* Boyd Group Income Fund : NBF ups target to C$28
from C$25 as the company recorded a strong performance in the
second quarter
* High Arctic Energy Services : NBF ups target to
C$2.75 from C$2.50, says the company's dividend appears rock
solid and balance sheet is in excellent shape
* Paladin Labs : NBF raises target price to C$69 from
C$57 to reflect a strong second-quarter, recent corporate
developments and a positive outlook
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes CPI, real earnings,
initial and continuing claims, manufacturing output and
Philadelphia Fed business