Aug 19 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Monday on growing expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary stimulus program as
early as next month.
TOP STORIES
* Japanese exports rose in July at the fastest annual pace in
nearly three years as the benefits of a weak yen started to take
hold, and brisk sales of cars and electronics to the United
States, Asia and Europe showed a recovery in overseas demand.
* A federal bribery investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase
& Co hired the children of key Chinese officials to help it win
business is just the latest in a series of legal and regulatory
headaches for CEO Jamie Dimon.
* Norway's Statoil sold stakes in North Sea oil fields to
Austria's OMV, in a $2.65 billion deal giving the former cash to
develop new projects and placing the latter on course to meet
ambitious output targets.
* Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco said it was buying
British industrial technology firm Edwards Group for up to $1.6
billion, an investment which should help it offset volatile
swings in its mining business.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.12 percent to 0.04 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.7721;
fell 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,373.4; rose 0.12 percent
* US crude : $107.13; fell 0.31 percent
* Brent crude : $110.53; rose 0.12 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,318; fell 1.11 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Lake Shore Gold Corp : RBC cuts rating to
underperform from sector perform following recent share price
appreciation
* Royal Host Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$0.85
from C$1 as the company was unsuccessful in seeking holder
approval to amend terms of its Series D, 5.9 percent and its
Series B, 6.0 percent convertible debentures due June 30, 2014
and Oct 31, 2015, respectively
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for the day