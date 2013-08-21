August 21 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wednesday ahead of an anxiously
awaited U.S. Federal Reserve policy report that might end
speculation about when by the U.S. central bank will taper its
monetary policy.
TOP STORIES
* Staples Inc, the office supply retailer, reported a drop
in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak sales in
international markets such as Europe and Australia.
* Department store chain Sears Canada Inc posted a
profit in the second quarter compared with a loss a year earlier
due to lower costs and growth in its apparels and accessories
business.
* The home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc reported a
bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and sales on
Wednesday as the housing market's recovery encouraged Americans
to spend more on their homes.
* J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif
peanut butter, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by lower coffee and peanut costs.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.01 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.19 percent to 0.13 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.0255;
fell 0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,365.7; fell 0.54 percent
* US crude : $104.42; fell 0.66 percent
* Brent crude : $109.75; fell 0.36 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,266.5; fell 0.73 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold : Tanzania-focused miner Africa
Barrick Gold, a unit of the company, pinned its turnaround hopes
on a new chief executive, appointing industry veteran Bradley A
Gordon to replace Greg Hawkins at the helm of the struggling
group.
* TransCanada Corp : The company said on Tuesday its
700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast pipeline project is now over
90 percent complete and the company expects the line to be in
service by the end of 2013. [ID: nL2N0GL1TQ]
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Nordion Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$8.75
from C$8 after the company announced that it settled a
five-year-old lawsuit with Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales