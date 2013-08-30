Aug 30 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
flat to slightly higher open on Friday as geopolitical tensions
surrounding Syria eased after the British Parliament voted
against participating in any military action against the region.
TOP STORIES
* Optimism in the euro zone's economy improved sharply in
August but stubbornly high unemployment, in particular in the
bloc's weaker countries, highlighted the fissure separating the
recovering north from the struggling south.
* Japan is escaping deflation, the government said as data
showing rising prices, falling unemployment, higher incomes and
factory activity gathering momentum pointed to an ongoing
recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
* U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling a 33
percent stake in its Egypt oil and gas business for $3.1 billion
to state-owned Chinese oil giant Sinopec Group, reducing its
exposure in the country amid the recent political unrest.
* Salesforce.com Inc raised its fiscal 2014 sales outlook
after reporting better-than-expected revenue and earnings on
Thursday, reassuring jittery investors that the cloud software
company will continue its red-hot growth.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.15 percent to 0.26 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.5067;
fell 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,395; fell 1.27 percent
* US crude : $108.19; fell 0.56 percent
* Brent crude : $115.12; fell 0.03 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,132; fell 0.29 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Western Bank : CIBC raises target price
to C$31 from C$30, says the loss suffered by the bank due to its
exposure to severe flooding and hailstorms in Alberta were
moderated by elevated securities gains as well as higher fee
income due in part to gains from the sale of mortgages.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank
Financial raises price target to C$86 from C$85 on valuation.
* Royal Bank of Canada : CIBC raises target price to
C$72 from C$70 as the bank recorded strong third-quarter
results.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank : CIBC raises target price to
C$95 from C$91 following the bank's better-than-expected
third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP
* Major U.S. events and data includes personal income,
personal consumption, Chicago PMI and Reuters/UMich sentiment