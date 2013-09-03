Sept 3 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Tuesday after positive economic data from
China indicated a recovery in the region and fears surrounding
possible military action against Syria waned.
Canadian telecom stocks were also expected to benefit from
news that Verizon Communications Inc is not planning to
enter the Canadian wireless market, its chief executive said in
an interview.
TOP STORIES
* Two years after hitching its fate to Microsoft's Windows
Phone software, a withered Nokia collapsed into the arms of the
U.S. software giant, agreeing to sell its main handset business
for 5.44 billion euros. Shares of rival BlackBerry Ltd
were up in pre-market trading.
* Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130
billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S. wireless business,
signing history's third largest corporate deal announcement to
bring an end to an often tense 14-year marriage.
* China's services sector grew steadily in August as
domestic demand picked up, official data showed on Tuesday,
adding to signs that government measures have started to steer
the world's second-largest economy out of its longest slowdown.
* U.S. consumer products company Jarden Corp has agreed to
buy scented candle maker Yankee Candle Company Inc for $1.75
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* President Barack Obama's efforts to persuade the U.S.
Congress to back his plan to attack Syria met with skepticism on
Monday from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed
concern the United States would be dragged into a new Middle
East conflict.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.05 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.71 percent to 0.83 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.7862;
rose 0.36 percent
* Gold futures : $1,394.2; rose 0.01 percent
* US crude : $107.31; fell 0.32 percent
* Brent crude : $115.05; rose 0.63 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,214.25; fell 0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry Ltd : A member of BlackBerry's board
committee tasked with exploring strategic alternatives said the
company can survive as a niche smartphone maker but should sell
off some parts, WSJ said.
* Gabriel Resources Ltd : Protesters gathered in
Romania's capital Bucharest late on Monday for a second day of
protests against the government's support for a plan to open
Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank
Financial raises target price to C$70 from C$65 after the
company reported solid results that exceeded expectations.
* Endeavour Mining Corp : Goldman Sachs raises
target price to C$1 from 85 Canadian cents based on robust cash
costs and sound growth strategies.
* Telecommunications companies: National Bank Financial
raises Rogers Communications Inc to outperform, target
price to C$47.50 from C$44 and RBC raises Telus Corp to
outperform from sector perform and target price to C$37 from
C$31 after Verizon indicated that it won't enter the wireless
sector in Canada.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing,
ISM prices and manufacturing employment, and IBD consumer
confidence