Sep 6 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday after U.S. data showed job growth was less
than expected in August, which could delay the Federal Reserve
scaling back its massive monetary stimulus later this month.
Separately, Canada's economy churned out a surprising 59,200
jobs in August, according to Statistics Canada estimates
released on Friday, with most of the gains in part-time work and
led by the health care and social assistance sector.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. President Barack Obama faced growing pressure from
Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Thursday to
decide against launching military strikes in Syria, which many
of them fear would hurt the global economy and push up oil
prices.
* German exports fell unexpectedly in July but imports rose,
underscoring that the domestic economy will be key for growth in
Germany this year as a weak global environment makes selling
goods abroad hard.
* Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally, credited with
driving a culture change that helped save the No. 2 U.S.
automaker, may step down sooner than planned, according to
people with knowledge of the matter.
* Japan's biggest mobile carrier NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected
to start selling iPhones as soon as autumn, helping Apple Inc
extend its reach in a country where it has more than three times
the market share of rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded higher
* U.S. stock futures , , rose
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.3503;
rose 0.37 percent
* Gold futures were higher
* US crude : $109.06; rose 0.64 percent
* Brent crude : $115.81; rose 0.48 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,196.25; rose 1.24 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc : Canadian regulators have approved
Glencore Xstrata PLC's sale of some Viterra farm retail stores
to the fertilizer company in a deal that will make Agrium the
dominant farm retailer in Canada.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer on Louisiana-Pacific Corp's
offer to acquire the company, does not expect a topping bid.
* Descartes Systems Group Inc : CIBC raises target
price of U.S.-listed shares to $11.50 from $10.75 after the
company reported in-line second-quarter results, says it is
well-managed and has a sound business model which generates
strong growth.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer on valuation after factoring
in the changing Canada housing market and the company's
potential return to the price target.
* Nordion Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$9.25
from C$8.75 after the company's better-than-expected
third-quarter results and its ongoing strategic review.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian employment
and Ivey PMI data
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls,
unemployment rate and ECRI weekly index