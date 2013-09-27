Sept 27 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Friday, with investors worried about the risk that a U.S.
budget showdown will shut down the federal government and
potentially lead to a debt default next month.
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd were being closely watched
after the smartphone maker, as previously warned, reported a
nearly $1 billion quarterly loss on Friday. The stock was up
slightly in pre-market trade.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.
* Optimism about the euro zone's economy brightened for the
fifth month running and hit a 2-year high in September, adding
to evidence that a recovery is underway.
* Private equity firm KKR & Co said it will initially pay
about 165 billion yen for Panasonic Corp's healthcare unit, in
what could be the largest buyout deal in Asia year to date.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc will raise up to $932 million from a
share offering of 96.6 million shares at $9.65 each.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.24 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.37 percent and 0.40 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.47;
rose 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,339.5; rose 1.2 percent
* US crude : $102.91; fell 0.12 percent
* Brent crude : $108.82; fell 0.36 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,294.5; rose 0.6 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc : The pipeline company said on
Thursday it will build and operate a new 40,000 barrel per day
line from the Japan Canada Oil Sands Ltd Hangingstone oil sands
project in northern Alberta to Enbridge's Cheecham terminal.
* Ithaca Energy Inc : The North Sea oil and gas
operator said CEO Iain McKendrick was stepping down due to
personal reasons.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Avigilon Corp : NBF raises price target to C$22
from C$20, says the company's new products, new regions, new
sales reps and expanding relationships are positive catalysts.
* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : RBC raises price
target to $9.50 from $8.50 on higher growth assumptions ahead of
the company's second annual investor day.
* Telecommunications: CIBC cuts target of Rogers
Communications Inc to C$44 from C$53, BCE Inc
to C$43 from C$44 and Telus Corp to C$34 from C$38 citing
regulatory risk due to increasing attention on the wireless
sector from the federal government.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes personal income and
consumption, personal spending, Reuters and University of
Michigan sentiment and current conditions