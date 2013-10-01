Oct 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday as investors remained calm despite the
first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. government began a partial shutdown for the first
time in 17 years, potentially putting up to 1 million workers on
unpaid leave, closing national parks and stalling medical
research projects.
* Silvio Berlusconi on Monday faced dissent within his
People of Freedom Party, complicating his plans to bring down
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition government.
* Euro zone factory activity grew for the third month
running in September as stronger demand enabled manufacturers to
raise prices for the first time since mid-2012, a survey showed.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's possible $11 billion settlement of
government mortgage probes has been complicated by a dispute
with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over responsibility for
losses at the former Washington Mutual Inc, said people familiar
with the matter.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will receive
Goldman Sachs Inc stock worth nearly $2.15 billion on Tuesday
through warrants acquired as part of a deal originally signed
during the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.26 percent to 0.29 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.3334;
fell 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,317.1; fell 0.71 percent
* US crude : $102.21; fell 0.12 percent
* Brent crude : $108.04; fell 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,215.75; fell 1.18 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Intact Financial Corp : The property and casualty
insurer said it will take catastrophe losses of C$199 million in
the third quarter due mainly to a series of bad weather events
and a fiery train derailment that devastated the town of
Lac-Megantic, Quebec in early July.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Office Properties Inc : CIBC cuts to
rating sector performer from sector outperformer after
Brookfield Property Partners announced a proposal to
acquire "any or all" Brookfield Office Properties shares
outstanding.
* Genivar Inc : Raymond James raises price target to
C$30 from C$27 following a slew of positive data points for the
company and the engineering services industry.
* Niko Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating
to hold from buy and target price to C$6 from C$13.50 on
financing concerns which were recently highlighted by the
company's delinquency on rig payments.
* Primero Mining Corp : Cantor raises price target to
C$7.05 from C$6.45 on increased confidence in the management's
ability to ramp its San Dimas project according to plan.
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd : CIBC raises target price
to C$2.50 from C$2.25 after the company announced the sale of a
non-core gas asset.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing
PMI, construction spending and the ISM manufacturing employment