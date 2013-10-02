Oct 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday as a partial U.S. government shutdown
entered its second day, with investors worrying about its
implications on debt ceiling talks later this month.
TOP STORIES
* President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans came
no closer to ending a standoff on Tuesday that has forced the
first government shutdown in 17 years and thrown hundreds of
thousands of federal employees out of work.
* The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged,
holding off any fresh policy action for now while it waits to
see whether a fragile euro zone recovery strengthens.
* Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta appeared on course to
win a confidence vote following a flood of defections from media
tycoon Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party.
* Three of the top 20 investors in Microsoft Corp are
lobbying the board to press for Bill Gates to step down as
chairman of the software company he co-founded 38 years ago,
according to people familiar with matter.
* Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, posted flat sales 18
months into a 1 billion pound recovery plan for its main home
market, a lack of growth exposed by accelerating sales at rival
J Sainsbury.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.43 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.66 percent to 0.35 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.0485;
rose 0.16 percent
* Gold futures : $1,294.3; rose 0.65 percent
* US crude : $102.02; fell 0.02 percent
* Brent crude : $108.2; rose 0.24 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,199; was unchanged 0
percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc : The Canadian fertilizer company said
on Tuesday it has completed its purchase of Viterra Inc's
Canadian farm retail stores.
* Pacific Rubiales : The company will offer more
Colombian crude on the open market by December after it takes
over the production of Petrominerales, two sources with
knowledge of the deal said
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Imax Corp : Benchmark starts with hold rating on
its U.S. listed shares; price target of $29.42, says it remains
optimistic near term over the Imax brand and premium ticket
experience they offer to a rapidly unfolding international
growth opportunity.
* Milestone Apartments REIT : National Bank
Financial starts with outperform rating; target C$11.60, says
the company's integrated management platform is poised for
outsized growth in strong U.S. markets.
* Paladin Labs Inc : BMO starts with market perform
rating; target price C$66, says the company has good growth
potential partly offset by risks.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : BMO
raises target price of its U.S. listed shares to $123 from $109
following Merck's announcement that it will focus its operations
in its top ten geographic markets
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP national
employment and ISM