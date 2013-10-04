Oct 4 Canada's main stock index looked set to
edge higher on Friday after hitting a near three-week low the
previous session, helped by hopes the U.S. government will
eventually break a budget impasse even as a partial shutdown
entered its fourth day.
TOP STORIES
* The shutdown of the U.S. government appeared likely to
drag on for another week and possibly longer as lawmakers
consumed day three of the shutdown with a stalling game and
there was no end in sight until the next crisis hits Washington
around Oct. 17.
* A prolonged U.S. budget standoff would hit global markets
very hard, the Bank of Japan warned as it said it was ready to
top up its existing massive stimulus if the recovery underway in
the world's third-largest economy was threatened.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is on track to post its second
consecutive year of record earnings as a rebound in its
semiconductor business shields the South Korean tech giant from
a slower smartphone market.
* Taiwan's HTC Corp slid into the red for the first time in
the third quarter, adding to the case for the troubled
smartphone maker to abandon its prized independence and reach
out for a white knight soon.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.04 percent and 0.17 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.3335;
rose 0.08 percent
* Gold futures : $1,309.4; fell 0.61 percent
* US crude : $103.66; rose 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $109.34; rose 0.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $,7192; rose 0.1 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bear Creek Mining Corp : Peru's government has
restarted talks with the company over its stalled Santa Ana
silver project and hopes work on the mine can resume, the mines
minister said on Thursday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : BMO raises target price to C$5 from
C$4 and National Bank Financial ups target to C$4.75 from C$3.75
after the company reported a strong third-quarter load factor on
traffic and capacity growth.
* Calfrac Well Services : Raymond James raises
target price to C$35.50 from C$35 after the company won a 3-year
pumping contract in Argentina.
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$45.50 from C$43.50 after the company finally
announced a potential sale of an interest in AltaLink.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes payrolls figures