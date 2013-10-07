Oct 7 With the U.S. government stalemate
entering its second week, Canada's main stock index was set for
a lower open on Monday as a lack of progress after talks over
the weekend dented investor confidence.
TOP STORIES
* As the U.S. government moved into the second week of a
shutdown with no end in sight, a deadlocked U.S. Congress also
confronted an Oct. 17 deadline to increase the nation's
borrowing power or risk default.
* The World Bank lowered its 2013 and 2014 economic growth
forecasts for China and most of developing East Asia, citing
slower growth in the world's most populous nation as well as
weaker commodity prices that have hurt exports and investments
in countries such as Indonesia.
* Airbus announced its first jet order from Japan Airlines
Co Ltd, breaking open the last big aviation market dominated by
Boeing Co in a move that suggests the U.S. company may pay for
the 787 Dreamliner's troubled debut.
* Apollo Tyres' $2.5 billion acquisition of Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co has flared into a war of words as the two companies
haggle over the price of the deal plagued by labor issues in the
United States, where Cooper is based, and in China.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.63 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.87 percent to 0.7 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.4369;
fell 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,311.8; rose 0.16 percent
* US crude : $102.82; fell 0.98 percent
* Brent crude : $108.59; fell 0.79 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,185.25; fell 1.03 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry Ltd : The company, on the block as its
smartphone business struggles, is in talks with Cisco Systems,
Google Inc and SAP AG about selling them all or parts of itself,
several sources close to the matter said.
* Bank of Nova Scotia : India's customs department
has cleared more than a tonne of gold, part of which was owned
by Bank of Nova Scotia, at Mumbai airport after rule
clarifications at a high-level meeting held last month, industry
and bank officials said on Saturday. [ID: nL4N0HV05Z]
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ag Growth International Inc : CIBC raises target
price to C$38 from C$33 to reflect higher international backlog.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : CIBC cuts target price
to C$40 from C$41 after the company announced that its
third-quarter results will not meet its expectations.
* Sandvine Corp : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$3.50 from C$2.50, says the company is
outpacing the competition after years of R&D investment.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer credits