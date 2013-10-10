Oct 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Thursday on hopes that Washington was moving
closer to ending the fiscal impasse that has kept markets under
pressure.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering
signing on to a short-term increase in the government's
borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader
policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide.
* Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen, President Barack
Obama's pick to lead the U.S. central bank, said on Wednesday
that strengthening the economic recovery and boosting employment
would be priorities if she is confirmed as Fed leader.
* The Bank of England kept its monetary policy unchanged as
expected, sticking to its commitment to keep interest rates
steady while unemployment remains high.
* Greece posted a central government surplus in the first
nine months of the year excluding debt servicing costs, putting
it on track to hit fiscal targets that open the way for debt
relief from its international lenders.
* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has
decided not to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Chief
Executive Jonathan Lu told Reuters.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.22 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.87 percent to 0.97 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.3793;
rose 0.46 percent
* Gold futures : $1,302.2; fell 0.36 percent
* US crude : $101.88; rose 0.27 percent
* Brent crude : $109.8; rose 0.68 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,139.65; rose 0.57 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Hudson's Bay Co : The Bangladesh garment factory
hit by a fire that killed at least nine people and injured some
50 more on Tuesday had manufactured clothing for western
retailers including Hudson's Bay, the department store operator
confirmed.
* Kinross Gold Corp : The company said on Wednesday its
Dvoinoye gold mine in Russia, where the Canadian miner already
operates the Kupol mine, had started commercial production.
* Rogers Communications Inc : Canada's largest
wireless phone company, said it restored all wireless voice
services and some messaging capabilities after it experienced an
outage across the country.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Exfo Inc : CIBC raises target price of its U.S.
listed shares to $4.50 from $4 after the company reported
in-line fourth-quarter results and good cost controls
* Iamgold Corp : Roth Capital starts coverage on its
U.S. listed shares with buy rating; price target $5.50, saying
it views the company as an established gold producer with an
industry leading dividend yield
* Le Groupe Jean Coutu PJC Inc : Barclays raises
price target to C$18 from C$17, says the company has ample free
cash flow generation to support its operations and maintains its
flexibility to make acquisitions if and when the opportunity
arises
* Russel Metals Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$29
from C$39 to reflect the the heightened risk of
lower-than-expected pricing/margins in the near term
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing index
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, and ICSC monthly