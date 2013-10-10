Oct 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday on hopes that Washington was moving closer to ending the fiscal impasse that has kept markets under pressure. TOP STORIES

* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering signing on to a short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide.

* Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's pick to lead the U.S. central bank, said on Wednesday that strengthening the economic recovery and boosting employment would be priorities if she is confirmed as Fed leader.

* The Bank of England kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected, sticking to its commitment to keep interest rates steady while unemployment remains high.

* Greece posted a central government surplus in the first nine months of the year excluding debt servicing costs, putting it on track to hit fiscal targets that open the way for debt relief from its international lenders.

* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has decided not to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Chief Executive Jonathan Lu told Reuters.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.22 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.87 percent to 0.97 percent

* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.3793; rose 0.46 percent

* Gold futures : $1,302.2; fell 0.36 percent

* US crude : $101.88; rose 0.27 percent

* Brent crude : $109.8; rose 0.68 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,139.65; rose 0.57 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Hudson's Bay Co : The Bangladesh garment factory hit by a fire that killed at least nine people and injured some 50 more on Tuesday had manufactured clothing for western retailers including Hudson's Bay, the department store operator confirmed.

* Kinross Gold Corp : The company said on Wednesday its Dvoinoye gold mine in Russia, where the Canadian miner already operates the Kupol mine, had started commercial production.

* Rogers Communications Inc : Canada's largest wireless phone company, said it restored all wireless voice services and some messaging capabilities after it experienced an outage across the country. ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Exfo Inc : CIBC raises target price of its U.S. listed shares to $4.50 from $4 after the company reported in-line fourth-quarter results and good cost controls

* Iamgold Corp : Roth Capital starts coverage on its U.S. listed shares with buy rating; price target $5.50, saying it views the company as an established gold producer with an industry leading dividend yield

* Le Groupe Jean Coutu PJC Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$18 from C$17, says the company has ample free cash flow generation to support its operations and maintains its flexibility to make acquisitions if and when the opportunity arises

* Russel Metals Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$29 from C$39 to reflect the the heightened risk of lower-than-expected pricing/margins in the near term

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing index

* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing claims, and ICSC monthly