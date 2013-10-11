Oct 11 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open little changed on Friday as talks continued in Washington
to end a fiscal stalemate that has shut down the U.S. government
for days.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc was expected to be
active after the world's biggest fertilizer producer estimated
quarterly profit would be below analysts' expectations as its
customers delayed purchases due to near-term market uncertainty.
TOP STORIES
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a loss in the third quarter
as the biggest U.S. bank by assets recorded additional expenses
for lawsuits and government investigations.
* President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared
ready to end a political crisis that has shuttered much of the
U.S. government and pushed the country dangerously close to
default after meeting at the White House on Thursday.
* Shares in Britain's Royal Mail rocketed to a near 40
percent premium above their issue price in stock market debut,
fuelling a debate about whether they had been priced too low in
order to guarantee a successful privatization.
* India's second-largest software services exporter, posted
quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates on a charge
related to visa use in the United States, but raised the lower
end of its fiscal full-year revenue guidance.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.07 percent to 0.16 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.1551;
fell 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,288.4; fell 0.63 percent
* US crude : $101.78; fell 1.19 percent
* Brent crude : $111.61; fell 0.17 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,158; rose 0.18 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc : Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC
trimmed its holding in Agrium and said it was pleased with the
fertilizer company's recent capital return and change in CEO.
* TransCanada Corp : The U.S. government shutdown is
making it harder for the State Department to review the
company's Keystone XL pipeline permit process, a State
Department official said on Thursday, which could delay
President Barack Obama's decision on the project. [ID:
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Canaccord Genuity
cuts target price to C$131 from C$138 on reduced mid-term growth
expectations
* CanElson Drilling Inc : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with outperform; target price C$8, says the
company is queued up for substantial fleet growth
* Conifex Timber Inc : National Bank Financial starts
coverage with outperform; target C$10.50, says proceeds from
debt financing will support growth
* Contrans Group Inc : BMO cuts to rating market
perform from outperform, says the trucking industry conditions
in Canada remain challenging
* DragonWave Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price of its U.S. listed shares to $1.75 from$2.10 after its
second-quarter results missed estimates
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change,
unemployment rate and participation rate
* Major U.S. events and data includes Reuters/UMich consumer
sentiment