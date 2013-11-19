Nov 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday after billionaire investor Carl Icahn's comments on the recent rally in stock markets spurred investor caution.

TOP STORIES

* Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he is "very cautious" on the stock market, saying he could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are fueled more by low borrowing costs rather than the strength of management.

* The European Central Bank must consider buying government and corporate bonds to help the euro zone avoid a Japanese-style deflationary spiral, the OECD said.

* A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot to top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter, prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year.

* Sears Canada reported a wider quarterly loss as it took one-time charges of C$42.8 million related to restructuring and asset impairment.

* Best Buy Co Inc reported a profit in the third quarter, reversing a year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls.

* Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to sell its 60 percent stake in a Hong Kong utility and a power storage firm for a combined $3.4 billion, helping the U.S. oil major raise funds to plough back into its core operations.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.2 percent to 0.08 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 273.6213; rose 0.05 percent

* Gold futures : $1,271; fell 0.09 percent

* US crude : $92.82; fell 0.23 percent

* Brent crude : $108.25; fell 0.2 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,974.5; fell 0.01 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bombardier Inc : The company has signed a letter of intent to sell five CSeries jetliners to Iraqi Airways, the plane and train maker said.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Genworth MI Canada Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$34.50 from C$33 on valuation based on improved loss ratios.

* Midway Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy from hold after the company announced that Barrick Gold Corp has completed its earn-in requirements for a 70 percent interest of the Spring Valley JV.

* North American Palladium Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer on valuation after the company's third-quarter results were overshadowed by the likely need for yet more capital following a slower-than-expected ramp-up.

* Spyglass Resources Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$1.75 from C$1.60, says though the company's third-quarter results were weak, it looks on track to meet its year-end exit guidance.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook and employment costs