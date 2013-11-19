Nov 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday after billionaire investor Carl Icahn's
comments on the recent rally in stock markets spurred investor
caution.
TOP STORIES
* Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he is "very
cautious" on the stock market, saying he could see a "big drop"
because earnings at many companies are fueled more by low
borrowing costs rather than the strength of management.
* The European Central Bank must consider buying government
and corporate bonds to help the euro zone avoid a Japanese-style
deflationary spiral, the OECD said.
* A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot to
top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter, prompting
the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its fiscal-year
outlook for the third time this year.
* Sears Canada reported a wider quarterly loss as
it took one-time charges of C$42.8 million related to
restructuring and asset impairment.
* Best Buy Co Inc reported a profit in the third quarter,
reversing a year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls.
* Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to sell its 60 percent stake
in a Hong Kong utility and a power storage firm for a combined
$3.4 billion, helping the U.S. oil major raise funds to plough
back into its core operations.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 percent to 0.08 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 273.6213;
rose 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,271; fell 0.09 percent
* US crude : $92.82; fell 0.23 percent
* Brent crude : $108.25; fell 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,974.5; fell 0.01 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The company has signed a letter
of intent to sell five CSeries jetliners to Iraqi Airways, the
plane and train maker said.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$34.50 from C$33 on valuation based on improved
loss ratios.
* Midway Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
speculative buy from hold after the company announced that
Barrick Gold Corp has completed its earn-in
requirements for a 70 percent interest of the Spring Valley JV.
* North American Palladium Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer on valuation after the
company's third-quarter results were overshadowed by the likely
need for yet more capital following a slower-than-expected
ramp-up.
* Spyglass Resources Corp : CIBC raises price target
to C$1.75 from C$1.60, says though the company's third-quarter
results were weak, it looks on track to meet its year-end exit
guidance.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook and employment
costs