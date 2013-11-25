Nov 25 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Monday after a nuclear deal between Iran and six
world powers over the weekend eased worries about geopolitical
tensions.
TOP STORIES
* President Barack Obama has pulled off a historic deal with
Iran on curbing its nuclear program but he and other global
leaders now have tough work ahead turning an interim accord into
a comprehensive agreement.
* Tomkins Plc is exploring a sale that could value the
private equity-owned global manufacturer of auto parts and
building products at as much as $7 billion, several people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Chinese online game developer Giant Interactive Group Inc
said it received a non-binding proposal from its chairman Yuzhu
Shi and an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia to take the
company private for $11.75 per American Depositary Share.
* Time Warner Inc moved another step closer to spinning off
its magazine assets as Time Inc, the publisher of People,
Fortune and the eponymous newsweekly Time, filed with regulators
on Friday to list itself as a standalone company.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.33 percent to 0.37 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.4219;
fell 0.49 percent
* Gold futures : $1,231.2; fell 1.03 percent
* US crude : $93.51; fell 1.4 percent
* Brent crude : $109.2; fell 1.67 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,076; fell 0.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Encana Corp : Five workers were injured after a
fire and tank explosion at an Encana's natural gas field in
western Wyoming on Friday, officials said.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Parex Resources Inc : RBC raises rating to
outperform from sector perform following the release of cash
flow funded, 2014 capital plan that should deliver further
production and reserves growth.
* Pretium Resources Inc : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer, believe the positive bulk
sample data point represents a significant de-risking milestone
for the company.
* Richmont Mines Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$1.75 from C$2 as it reported lower-than-expected Q3 gold
production.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes pending home sales and
Dallas Fed manufacturing index