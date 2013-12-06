Dec 6 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Friday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. and
Canadian jobs data suggested the economy in both countries
expanded further in November.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in
November and the jobless rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0
percent, which could fan speculation the Federal Reserve could
start reducing its bond purchases this month.
* Canada added 21,600 jobs in November, the third
consecutive month of modest gains, and the unemployment rate
stayed at a nearly five-year low of 6.9 percent, Statistics
Canada said on Friday.
* Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's No. 3 lender,
reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
strength in its Canadian retail business, an increase in banking
fees and stronger wealth management revenue.
* Kyrgyzstan is suing Canada's Centerra Gold for 15
billion soms ($304 million) over what the government says is
ecological damage, marking a new twist in a bitter row with the
investor running the largest Kyrgyz gold mine.
* German industrial orders posted their biggest fall in
nearly a year in October after a sharp rise in the previous
month, as demand for capital goods weakened, Economy Ministry
data showed.
* France's Total has agreed to buy a 61.3 percent stake in
InterOil's IOC.N Papua New Guinea gas fields for up to $3.6
billion, as part of a plan to build a liquefied natural gas
export plant.
* Nestle is selling its 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance
and flavor maker Givaudan in an effort to narrow its focus on
core operations and clean up its balance sheet.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.36 percent to 0.44 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.9028;
rose 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,232; fell 0.37 percent
* US crude : $97.33; fell 0.05 percent
* Brent crude : $111.31; rose 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,118.75; rose 0.7 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CIBC : National Bank Financial raises target price
to C$93 from C$90 as the company reported better than expected
fourth-quarter results.
* Dollarama Inc : Raymond James raises target price
to C$85 from C$80 to reflect an increase in target multiples to
levels consistent with the company's 3-year average.
* Royal Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises rating
to buy from hold on valuation.
* Transcontinental Inc : National Bank Financial
cuts target price to C$16.50 from C$17.50 as its fourth-quarter
results came below analysts expectations.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes unemployment rate
and labor productivity
* Major U.S. events and data includes payrolls, consumer
credit, personal income, personal consumption and average hourly
earnings