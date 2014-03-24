March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, although
reaction in international markets to a survey that showed
China's manufacturing contracted in February suggested gains
could be limited.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21
percent at 0730 ET.
The index ended slightly lower on Friday but many energy
stocks gained as crude prices rose on the possibility of Russian
supply disruptions, while retailers rose after regulatory
approval for Loblaw's takeover of Shoppers Drug Mart.
Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.15
percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures were up 0.25 percent at 0730 ET.
TOP STORIES
The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Prime Minister Stephen
Harper on Friday by blocking a controversial appointment to the
high court made by him in October.
The Teamsters union representing conductors, yard workers,
and traffic coordinators agreed to meet with Canadian National
Railway Co one last time in hopes of reaching a new
settlement, the rail operator said on Saturday.
Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said that
possible sanctions by Canada and other western countries against
Russia probably will delay its planned joint-venture deal with
Rostec, the Russian state-owned industrial and defense
conglomerate.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,328; -0.6 pct
US crude : $99.87; +0.41 pct
Brent crude : $107.04; +0.11 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6486; +0.09 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AutoCanada : Canaccord Genuity raises target price
to C$63
Boyd Group Income Fund : Octagon Capital cuts to
hold; NBF raises target price
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National activity index Feb: Prior -0.39
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI flash Mar: Expected 56.5 prior
57.1
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
