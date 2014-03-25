BRIEF-Sundy Land Investment's unit wins land auction for 699.7 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 699.7 million yuan ($101.63 million)
March 25 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday on hopes of monetary stimulus measures by China and on a growing sense that the East-West rift over Ukraine was unlikely to get out of hand.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.22 percent at 0715 ET.
The index slipped on Monday as disappointing economic data from China weighed on sentiment and a slump in the price of bullion sent gold-mining shares tumbling.
Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.14 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.17 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Russia said it would bar 13 Canadian officials, lawmakers and public figures in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Canada over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Canada's financial benchmarks have not been manipulated the way the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) has, and the country is tightening rules to make sure they never are, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane said.
Canadian National Railway Co and the Teamsters union will meet on Wednesday to make a final attempt at reaching a labor deal for some 3,000 conductors, yard workers, and traffic coordinators.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,311.2; +0.37 pct
US crude : $99.96; +0.36 pct
Brent crude : $107.08; +0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,560; +1.34 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BlackBerry : BMO raises price target to $8 from $7; rating market perform
Maple Leaf Foods : Octagon Capital cuts to hold from buy
Veresen Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0745 ICSC Chain Stores ww for w/e: Prior +0.7 pct
0745 ICSC Chain Stores yy for w/e: Prior +1.5 pct
0855 Redbook mm for w/e: Prior -0.5 Pct
0855 Redbook yy for w/e: Prior +2.8 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price mm Jan: Prior +0.8 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price yy Jan: Prior +7.7 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index Jan: Prior 208.3
0900 Case-Shiller 20 mm SA Jan: Expected +0.7 pct Prior +0.8 pct
0900 Case-Shiller 20 mm NSA Jan: Expected -0.1 pct Prior -0.1 pct
0900 Case-Shiller 20 yy Jan: Expected +13.3 pct Prior +13.4 pct
1000 Consumer Confidence Mar: Expected 78.6 Prior 78.1
1000 New Home Sales-Units mm Feb: Expected 0.445 mln Prior 0.468 mln
1000 New Home Sales Change mm Feb: Prior 9.6 pct
1000 Richmond Fed Comp Index Mar: Prior -6
1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments Mar: Prior -6
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says unit wins land auction for 699.7 million yuan ($101.63 million)
* Moody's analyst says "contingent risks" remain (Recasts, adds background and analyst comment)