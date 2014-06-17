June 17 Canadian stocks looked set to open
little changed on Tuesday with June futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.
The index rose to within 80 points of its record high on
Monday as positive investor sentiment spurred gains in its
heavyweight financial and energy sectors.
There is no release of economic data scheduled for Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian economists are not too concerned about low
inflation, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said after meeting
several of them on Monday, sending a different message than the
one sounded recently by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.
The minister also expressed willingness to
consider a recommendation that mortgage insurance cover only
part of the losses from a default by the borrower.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Monday
it will rescind layoff notices affecting 50 workers at its
Penobsquis, New Brunswick, facility due to tight conditions in
the granular potash market.
Bombardier Inc said on Monday that it has laid off
more than 100 staff and let go 110 contract workers in the
United States and Mexico owing to delays in the flight test
program for its all-new Learjet 85 business jet.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,265.0; -0.78 pct
US crude : $106.19; -0.66 pct
Brent crude : $112.54; -0.35 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,709.00; +0.27 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alacer Gold Corp : Raymond James raises rating to
outperform from market perform
Alexco Resource Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
speculative buy rating
Bankers Petroleum Ltd : Salman Partners removes from
Top Picks list
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 CPI mm, sa for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.3 pct
0830 CPI yy, nsa for May: Expected +2.0 pct, prior +2.0 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, sa for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, nsa for May: Expected +1.9 pct, prior +1.8
pct
0830 CPI index, nsa for May: Expected +237.55, prior +237.07
0830 Core CPI index, sa for May: Prior +237.16
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for May: Expected +0.2 pct,
prior -0.3 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for May: Expected +1.03 mln,
prior +1.07 mln
0830 House starts mm, change for May: Prior +13.2 pct
0830 Building permits, number for May: Expected +1.050 mln,
prior +1.059 mln
0830 Build permits, change mm for May: Prior +5.9 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.8 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.3 pct
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for May: Prior +0.3 pct
