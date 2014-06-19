June 19 Canadian stocks looked set to open flat
on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up
0.01 percent at 0715 ET.
The index reached its highest level in six years on
Wednesday and came within striking distance of its all-time high
after the U.S. Federal Reserve shed some light on its plans to
raise interest rates.
No major Canadian economic data is scheduled for release on
Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.01 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
BlackBerry Ltd reported a narrower than
expected adjusted loss even as revenue fell in the midst of the
troubled smartphone maker's turnaround push.
Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday its CFO, Richard
Bird, would retire at year end. It also said
that its plan to replace the Line 3 oil pipeline carrying
Alberta crude oil to the United States will be more expensive
than originally estimated, pegging the cost at C$7.5 billion.
Quebecor Inc would consider buying small rivals to
become a national wireless carrier that reaches most Canadians,
its new CEO said on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,281.3; +0.7 pct
US crude : $106.43; +0.43 pct
Brent crude : $114.60; +0.3 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,732.00; +0.33 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cameco Corp : Raymond James cuts rating to market
perform from outperform
Canadian Natural Resources : CIBC raises target
price to C$54 from C$52
Enerplus : Barclays raises price target to C$30 from
C$27; rating overweight
Parex Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to
hold from buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +314,000, prior
+317,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +315,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.600 mln, prior
+2.614 mln
1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected +0.6 pct,
prior +0.4 pct
1000 Philly FED business index for June: Expected +14.0,
prior +15.4
1000 Philly Fed 6M index for June: Prior +37.40
1000 Philly Fed capex index for June: Prior +24.40
1000 Philly Fed employment for June: Prior +7.80
1000 Philly Fed prices paid for June: Prior +23.00
1000 Philly Fed new orders for June: Prior +10.50
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore)