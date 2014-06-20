June 20 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on the last trading day of the week as investors awaited the
country's inflation data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.02
percent at 0715 ET.
Investors will closely watch inflation figures as the Bank
of Canada has expressed concerns over low inflation. Inflation
data for May and retail sales data for April are due for release
at 0830 ET.
The index notched its highest ever close on Thursday as
gains in BlackBerry, following its quarterly results,
and in gold mining shares helped overcome weakness in the
broader market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
African Barrick Gold Plc, the Tanzania-focused
subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp, on Thursday dismissed
accusations of illegal payments made to Tanzanian officials,
where it operates the North Mara mine.
The ratio of Canadian household debt to income edged down
further in the first quarter from the record high it hit last
year, buttressing policymakers' expectations that a soft landing
is in store for the housing market and family indebtedness.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,309.8; -0.3 pct
US crude : $106.46; +0.03 pct
Brent crude : $114.98; -0.07 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,777.00; +0.77 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BlackBerry : CIBC, Nomura, Raymond James raises
target price
Boyd Group Income Fund : National Bank Financial
ups target to C$50 from C$44
Dream Unlimited, Morguard Corp : CIBC
starts coverage with sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.8
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.5 pct
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
