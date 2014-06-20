(Updates Canadian economic data)
June 20 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on the last trading day of the week after data showed costlier
energy unexpectedly pushed the country's annual inflation rate
to a 27-month high.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.05
percent at 0845 ET.
Annual inflation rate rose to 2.3 percent in May from 2.0
percent in April, while a rise in core inflation also defied the
Bank of Canada's low-inflation forecasts.
Retail sales beat expectations in April, rising 1.1 percent
from March in the strongest gain in 11 months to an all-time
record C$41.62 billion, according to Statistics Canada data.
The index notched its highest ever close on Thursday as
gains in BlackBerry, following its quarterly results,
and in gold mining shares helped overcome weakness in the
broader market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.11 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.15 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent.
TOP STORIES
African Barrick Gold Plc, the Tanzania-focused
subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp, on Thursday dismissed
accusations of illegal payments made to Tanzanian officials,
where it operates the North Mara mine.
The Canadian government plans to cap the number of low-wage
temporary foreign workers that employers can bring to Canada as
part of sweeping policy reforms that will be announced later on
Friday, according to reports.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,310.3; -0.26 pct
US crude : $107.03; +0.56 pct
Brent crude : $114.79; -0.23 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,771.50; +0.69 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BlackBerry : CIBC, Nomura, Raymond James raises
target price
Boyd Group Income Fund : National Bank Financial
ups target to C$50 from C$44
Dream Unlimited, Morguard Corp : CIBC
starts coverage with sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.8
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.5 pct
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
