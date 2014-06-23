June 23 Canadian stocks looked set to start the
week lower, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down
0.07 percent at 0715 ET.
The main index was little changed on Friday as a decline in
shares of gold miners was offset by strength in the energy
sector, which extended a solid run since the start of the year.
No economic data is due for release on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.02 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.03 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
A rise in the Canadian dollar against its U.S. equivalent
does not suggest that markets think Canada has an inflation
problem and faces higher interest rates, its finance minister
Joe Oliver said.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said it would buy British
energy services provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164
billion pounds in cash.
Augusta Resource Corp said it agreed to be bought
by HudBay Minerals Inc after the company raised
its offer to buy Augusta shares it does not already
own.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,310.2; -0.46 pct
US crude : $107.04; +0.20 pct
Brent crude : $114.86; +0.04 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,875.25; +0.81 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : BMO raises target price to C$12 from
C$10; rating outperform
CI Financial Corp : RBC raises target price to C$41
from C$40; rating outperform
Dirtt Environmental Solutions : NBF resumes coverage
with outperform rating
Enerflex Ltd : Raymond James raises target to C$22
from C$20; rating outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior -0.32
0900 Markit manufacturing PMI flash for June: Expected
+56.5, prior +56.4
1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected +4.73 mln, prior
4.65 +mln
1000 Existing home sales pct change for May: Expected +2.2 pct,
prior +1.3 pct
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
