June 26 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>
down 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.
The index was little changed on Wednesday as gains in shares
of energy producers and Valeant Pharmaceuticals helped
overcome the impact of data showing a bigger-than-expected drop
in U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.05 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on
Wednesday.
TOP STORIES
Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday it plans to
sell its stakes in two oilfields in the Timor Sea off the coast
of Australia as Canada's No.5 independent oil producer continues
to restructure its global petroleum properties.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said it filed a notice
of dispute with the Government of Mongolia, after tax
authorities in that country claimed unpaid taxes and penalties
related to the development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold
mine.
A backlash against a management-led buyout of Tuckamore
Capital Management Inc grew on Wednesday, with another
large investor JC Clark Ltd stating that it plans to vote the
shares it controls against the proposed deal.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,310.2; -0.91 pct
US crude : $106.32; -0.17 pct
Brent crude : $113.64; -0.32 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,925.00; +0.14 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Augusta Resource : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer
Bonterra Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$74
from C$68
Canadian Pacific Railway : National Bank Financial
ups target to C$193 from C$181
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior -0.3 pct
0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected +0.4 pct, prior
0.3 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected +0.4 pct,
prior -0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Prior +1.4 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected +0.2 pct,
prior +0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior +1.6 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +310,000, prior
+312,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +311,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.570 mln, prior
+2.561 mln
1100 KC fed manufacturing for June: Prior +14
1100 KC Fed composite index for June: Prior +10
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)