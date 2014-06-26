June 26 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.

The index was little changed on Wednesday as gains in shares of energy producers and Valeant Pharmaceuticals helped overcome the impact of data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.

No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday it plans to sell its stakes in two oilfields in the Timor Sea off the coast of Australia as Canada's No.5 independent oil producer continues to restructure its global petroleum properties.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said it filed a notice of dispute with the Government of Mongolia, after tax authorities in that country claimed unpaid taxes and penalties related to the development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine.

A backlash against a management-led buyout of Tuckamore Capital Management Inc grew on Wednesday, with another large investor JC Clark Ltd stating that it plans to vote the shares it controls against the proposed deal.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,310.2; -0.91 pct

US crude : $106.32; -0.17 pct

Brent crude : $113.64; -0.32 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,925.00; +0.14 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Augusta Resource : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

Bonterra Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$74 from C$68

Canadian Pacific Railway : National Bank Financial ups target to C$193 from C$181

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected +0.4 pct, prior 0.3 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected +0.4 pct, prior -0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Prior +1.4 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior +1.6 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +310,000, prior +312,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +311,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.570 mln, prior +2.561 mln

1100 KC fed manufacturing for June: Prior +14

1100 KC Fed composite index for June: Prior +10

($1= $1.07 Canadian)