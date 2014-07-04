July 4 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Friday lifted by a strong week of U.S. economic data.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.14 percent at 0715 ET.

No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Friday.

The index was little changed on Thursday as optimism spurred by a bullish U.S. jobs report was balanced by declines in shares of natural resource companies on lower commodity prices.

The U.S. market is closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day.

TOP STORIES

Driven by brisk activity in the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors, the total value of M&A deals in Canada jumped by 37 percent to $89.5 billion in the first half of 2014, according to data released by Thomson Reuters on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,321.9; +0.1 pct

US crude : $103.86; -0.19 pct

Brent crude : $110.82; -0.16 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,158.00; -0.24 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Calfrac Well Services : CIBC ups target to C$25 from C$22.50; sector outperformer

Duluth Metals : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer

Lake Shore Gold : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$1.25 from C$1

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

No major economic data due for release

