July 4 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher
on Friday lifted by a strong week of U.S. economic data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.14
percent at 0715 ET.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on
Friday.
The index was little changed on Thursday as optimism spurred
by a bullish U.S. jobs report was balanced by declines in shares
of natural resource companies on lower commodity prices.
The U.S. market is closed on Friday in observance of
Independence Day.
TOP STORIES
Driven by brisk activity in the oil, gas and infrastructure
sectors, the total value of M&A deals in Canada jumped by 37
percent to $89.5 billion in the first half of 2014, according to
data released by Thomson Reuters on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,321.9; +0.1 pct
US crude : $103.86; -0.19 pct
Brent crude : $110.82; -0.16 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,158.00; -0.24 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Calfrac Well Services : CIBC ups target to C$25 from
C$22.50; sector outperformer
Duluth Metals : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer
from sector performer
Lake Shore Gold : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$1.25 from C$1
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
No major economic data due for release
($1= $1.06 Canadian)
