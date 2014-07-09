July 9 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Wednesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.17 percent at 0715 ET.

June data for housing starts is due at 0815 ET. Minutes from the Fed's June policy meeting are due around 2 p.m.

The index slipped for a second straight session on Tuesday as apprehensions about the upcoming U.S. and Canadian earnings seasons fueled declines in most major sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Empire Co Ltd, the operator of grocery chain Sobeys Inc said it will sell its dairy manufacturing plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative for $356 million.

The new CEO of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan says he will stick with the focus on supporting the price of potash by matching output of the crop nutrient to demand, rather than maximizing sales volume to fend off competition.

Steelhead LNG has waded into British Columbia's crowded liquefied natural gas export fray with a plan to build a $30 billion terminal on Vancouver Island.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,325.00; +0.65 pct

US crude : $103.31; -0.09 pct

Brent crude : $108.79; -0.14 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,165.00; +0.49 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

West Fraser Timber : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

Canfor Pulp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Capstone Mining : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No major economic data is scheduled for release in the day

($1= $1.07 Canadian)