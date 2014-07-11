(Adds Canadian economic data)
July 11 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Friday even after data showed the country unexpectedly
shed 9,400 jobs in June.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.18
percent at 0845 ET.
Canada's unemployment rate rose to 7.1 percent, from 7.0
percent in May, as more people sought work, Statistics Canada
data showed.
The index dropped on Thursday as worries about the
financial woes of a Portuguese bank spurred a selloff in global
equity markets and weighed on every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.05 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.22 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Worries about soft growth will keep the Bank of Canada from
hiking interest rates until late next year, although rising
prices are expected to make it temper concerns about low
inflation in its policy statement next week, a Reuters poll
found.
Nordion Inc, a supplier of medical isotopes, said
it had cleared a U.S. antitrust hurdle, paving the way for the
company to be acquired by Sterigenics.
CME Group and Thomson Reuters will operate
the London silver fix when the current 117-year-old process is
disbanded in August, in a move widely seen preceding broad
reforms of precious metals benchmarking.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,338.6; -0.01 pct
US crude : $102.25; -0.66 pct
Brent crude : $107.7; -0.89 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,126; -0.5 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cogeco Cable Inc : Barclays, National Bank Financial
raise price target on stock
Grenville Strategic Royalty : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with outperform rating
Fortuna Silver Mines : CIBC raises target to C$6.50
from C$5; rating sector performer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.3
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.3 pct
1400 Federal budget for June: Expected +$80 bln, prior -$130
bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Ted Kerr)